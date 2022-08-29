‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ mod makes Saul Goodman the protagonist

Saul Goodman’s model has been taken from the mobile Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements game and modded into the recent Marvel’s Spider-Man port for the PC.

The recent release of Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PC has already seen swathes of modders creating mods for the game, with the most popular category being new character designs and suits for the web-slinging protagonist. One particular mod turned Spider-Man into Kermit the Frog, which spread around Twitter like wildfire.

Now though, a modder by the name of Arthurvitormb on NexusMods has created the harrowing suit for Spider-Man, which sees the Albuquerque lawyer of questionable ethics swinging around the city in his trademark cheap suit (via PC Gamer).

Advertisement

Saul Goodman was first introduced in Season 2 of Breaking Bad, which ended up so popular that he received his own spin-off show, Better Call Saul, which finished airing on August 15, meaning the man himself has never been more relevant.

Marvel’s Spider-Man was originally released in 2018 for PlayStation, and received a PC port on August 12. It marks Sony’s push to bring more PlayStation titles to the PC market following the God Of War port at the start of the year.

With over 400 mods being created just this week for the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, there are infinite possibilities yet to explore for dedicated modders. Amongst the most popular in circulation currently are the Symbiote black suit being added in, as well as a reshade which makes the game look remarkably similar to the Sam Raimi movies.

In other news, Squanch Games has confirmed that the post-launch content for its upcoming first-person shooter High On Life has already been “brainstormed”, which includes bug fixes and DLC.

Advertisement

The game was originally set for release in October but has been pushed back to December to allow the developers to “polish” the experience for players.