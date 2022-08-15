‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ modder recaptures the magic of Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy

A modder has created a “photorealistic movie graphics reshade,” which makes the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man look like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Uploaded by ReshadeGuy on August 12, the Photorealistic Movie Graphics mod is designed to make Marvel’s Spider-Man “look like the greatest Spider-Man movies.” As the creator points out, this refers to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Fans can download the Photorealistic Movie Graphics mod at Nexus Mods, however the mod’s creator notes that it requires this Reshade software to run correctly. A video tutorial on installing the mod can be found here, and you can watch a comparison video below to see the mod in action:

Advertisement

Along with several videos, ReshadeGuy has also compiled a series of screenshots that compare Marvel’s Spider-Man running with and without their mod. Side by side, these images display how the Photorealistic Movie Graphics mod has made the game look more like Raimi’s trilogy: the world looks grimier, and makes the webbing on Peter Parker’s suit look more defined and silvery.

The mod’s creator has noted that it is “a work in progress inspired by the Unreal Engine 5 Matrix demo,” which launched in December 2021 as “a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment“. It’s not the first time that the Matrix demo has inspired modders – back in April, one fan transformed the demo into a Superman game.

Since launching on PC last week (August 12), Marvel’s Spider-Man has been a popular title for modders to play with. Over the weekend, a modder known as jedijosh920 added Spider-Man’s iconic symbiote suit into the game.

The port – created by Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software – has also become publisher Sony’s second-biggest PC launch yet, with a peak concurrent player count of 66,436. That’s higher than any of Sony’s prior PlayStation ports except for one – God Of War, which came to PC earlier this year.