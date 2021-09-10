‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ game coming from Insomniac for the PS5

During Sony’s PlayStation Showcase, the console giant announced two Marvel games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine.

Marvel’s Wolverine is being described on the PlayStation blog as a “standalone” game directed by the creative team that headed up Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, with Brian Horton as creative director and Cameron Christian as game director swinging back in to lead development.

Wolverine has starred in a few games throughout the years but hasn’t been the main event in any since 2009’s X-Men Origins Wolverine, which tied into the film of the same unfortunate name and is generally well regarded. This game won’t be tying into any existing version of Wolverine and with the mention of standalone, it seems unlikely that it will tie into Marvel’s Spider-Man or the upcoming sequel either.

“Our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit.” reads the post on the PlayStation blog. “Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special.”

Tweets from various people involved with the project seem to indicate that the writer of Spec Ops: The Line and also the writer of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are working on the game’s narrative.

Next to nothing was shown of the game beyond a short trailer featuring Wolverine sat in a bar surrounded by fallen bodies and debris. You can check it out here.

We’ll see more in the future, but considering Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 got a full trailer and that’s not out until 2023, fans could be waiting a while to get their hands on Weapon X.

