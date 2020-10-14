‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’ has been spotted on a rating board

Following numerous rumours about its release, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been spotted on a South Korea rating board.

As reported by Gematsu, it appears the listing emerged during September on The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. Whilst the game has been rumoured for months and is said to include Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, there has been no official word of its release.

Traditionally, games rated by the board have been released within one to three months of the decision. A recent example was the upcoming Demon’s Souls PS5 remake which was spotted back in August. Soon after, it was announced that the game would be launching alongside the console next month. The same happened with Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, which has also been later announced.

The rumours began circulating for Mass Effect Legendary Edition when VentureBeat reported of its existence and suggested the game would be releasing around October. However, the publication later came forward and stated that the game had been pushed back to 2021, despite not being announced.

According to VentureBeat, the reason behind the delay was due to the original Mass Effect and was stated to “not live up to the quality of the rest of the package.” as it “would make a poor first impression for new players”. The problems reportedly revolve around the game’s visuals and gameplay. It’s now expected that the title will release in early 2021.

In related EA news, the company will also be introducing EA Play into Xbox Game Pass next month, as Ultimate members will be eligible to both services in one single package.