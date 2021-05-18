‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’ receives a big visual update

BioWare has released a brand new update for Mass Effect Legendary Edition which adds many visual improvements and quality of life fixes.

Patch 1.02, which is over 11GB in size, includes several bug fixes as well as graphical upgrades for all three games included in the Legendary Edition, for all platforms.

General updates include a fix for the Xbox Series X where the launcher would crash if the player was using a wireless headset, with Bioware noting that this can still happen if you enable/disable a headset in the launcher. A future fix will apparently resolve this issue.

Improved iris shaders for better interaction with light and ambient occlusion, and minor calibration and stability fixes have also been added.

As for game-specific updates, improved terrain textures and an achievement tracking fix have been added to the first Mass Effect game.

A resolved character code display bug has been fixed and improvements to pre-rendered cutscenes to reduce occasional artefacts have been made for both Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2.

More updates for Mass Effect 2 include improved lighting and shadows in some cinematic cutscenes, minor visual, rendering, and VFX improvements on some levels have been made along with resolved minor text issues with achievements.

Mass Effect 3 has only received one update which is a fix to an issue where kills for achievements and trophies weren’t tracking properly.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a remastered version of the original Mass Effect trilogy which launched May 14 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The game is also playable on PS5, Xbox Series X|S through backwards compatibility.

Meanwhile, fans have found an updated render of Pluto in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.