‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’ sales “well above” expectations states EA

In a first-quarter earnings call, EA announced that sales of Mass Effect Legendary Edition far exceeded its pre-release forecasts.

In the call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson explained, “the launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the remaster of the first three Mass Effect games, reignited the passion of fans around the world, driving sales performance well above our expectations.”

Wilson also used the time to commend Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order‘s release for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, calling it “a moment for new and returning players to jump into that amazing game.”

Following the news, Wilson explained that due to such successes, EA is “going to continue to invest in both of these franchises as well as more of our amazing IP.”

We already know that BioWare is currently working on a new Mass Effect title with a first glimpse seen in a teaser trailer late last year. Details continue to be scarce, but we know that the game’s events take place after the original trilogy.

There’s a chance that a new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game could be in the works, too, although EA has previously stated that any new Star Wars games announcement will come in 2022 rather than this year.

With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order having surpassed more than 20 million players worldwide on all available platforms, the appetite seems to be there with a recent surprise next-gen upgrade helping efforts.

