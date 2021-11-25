‘Mass Effect’ staff express desire to be involved with upcoming show

Multiple former staff that worked on the Mass Effect trilogy have expressed interest in working on the upcoming TV adaptation.

The TV adaptation of Mass Effect is apparently “nearing a deal” from Amazon, according to this article from Deadline. Since that news, a lead writer and a composer who worked across the Mass Effect trilogy from BioWare have said they want to get involved with the show.

Drew Karpyshyn, who wrote for Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and a handful of books based in the universe, tweeted: “I’m not involved, but I’m looking forward to it! Happy to consult if they want my input.”

I’m not involved, but I’m looking forward to it! Happy to consult if they want my input.😉 https://t.co/1NpqetYm5W — Drew Karpyshyn (@DrewKarpyshyn) November 24, 2021

This sentiment was reiterated by composer for the trilogy Sam Hulick, who said: “Hmmmm. I’m gonna throw my hat in the ring on this one.” Whether or not Karpyshyn, Hulick, or any former staff are involved directly or as consultants remains to be seen, as we still don’t even know exactly what form the Mass Effect show will take.

Not all former staff are as excited though, as former BioWare lead writer David Gaider wrote a thread on Twitter voicing his concerns. Apparently the possibility of the show makes Gaider “cringe just a little”.

Gaider mentioned that having players choose a male or female protagonist will obviously be off the table, and that some may not the direction the show goes: “Boom, right off the bat you’ve just alienated a whole bunch of the built-in fan base who had their hopes up.”

He added that the player is a blank slate, and that the companions are where the emotional investment comes from, meaning some will be upset if any get relegated from the show.

“Think of those companions,” he said. “Think of how much the fanbase is attached to them. Now consider the fact that there is no way in hell any single story could encompass them all equally. Think of the howls of rage when companion X is relegated to a cameo… or not there at all.”

Gaider’s thread goes into more concerns he has about the show, but he does add: “good luck to the showrunners. They’ll need it!”

