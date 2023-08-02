Mattel is looking for a “Chief ‘UNO’ Player” to teach its newest game

To promote UNO Quatro, Mattel is recruiting for a “Chief UNO Player” who will challenge friends, family and strangers to play the newest version of the game.

READ MORE: The best strategy games of 2023

UNO Quatro is a variation on the original game that requires players to score a four in a row streak while still matching the colour or number of the card.

The “Chief UNO Player” will be on site in New York City and will be hired for four hours, for four days a week, for four weeks. They will be paid $4,444 (£3,482) for each of those four weeks, so they would expect to earn a total of $17,776 (£13,926).

🚨do you have what it takes to be our CHIEF UNO PLAYER?🚨 for more info, visit https://t.co/WKYksZ5Dv0 pic.twitter.com/N56DxIVXv9 — UNO (@realUNOgame) August 1, 2023

Advertisement

Mattel’s “Chief UNO Player” will also produce and star in social content for UNO Quatro and the other UNO games that it offers.

“We’re looking for someone who’s just as passionate about throwing down a Draw 4 as they are engaging strangers in a game. Someone who knows how to play a reverse and likes to get WILD (in a nice-ish way),” explained the toy and entertainment company.

The successful candidate will be exclusively tied to the brand during these four weeks and will not be able to take on other games partnerships throughout the rest of 2023. Furthermore, the “Chief UNO Player” would also be asked to “sit for long periods, lift and carry 50 lbs., and set up playing tables & tents on location.”

Applicants should respond to the job advert through TikTok before the deadline of August 10. They must send a video of themselves answering four questions: “What’s your best memory playing UNO?”, “what’s your best Reverse Card moment?”, “why shouldn’t we SKIP you as the Chief UNO player?”, and “what’s your [favourite] version of UNO?”

In other gaming news, Hasbro walked back on its statements that suggested Activision had lost the code for Transformers: Devastation, Transformers: Fall of Cybertron, Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark and Transformers: War for Cybertron.