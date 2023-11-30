Matthew Mercer wants to make a ‘Critical Role’ video game

Dungeon Master and voice actor Matthew Mercer would love to make a Critical Role video game, if he finds the right studio.

When asked by Dicebreaker if he wants to make a Critical Role video game, Mercer responded by saying that he’d love to make one “should all the stars align”, but that it would need to be the “right idea, the right development studio, and the right budget.”

Despite the sheer popularity of the series, Critical Role somehow hasn’t been optioned for a video game yet. The closest the popular Dungeons & Dragons actual-play podcast has come is a DLC pack in Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire which featured their Vox Machina characters and voiceovers.

However, the second series of Critical Role’s animated series The Legend of Vox Machina was released earlier this year, with the company also announcing an animated adaptation of their second campaign, The Mighty Nein, so the company is clearly making moves in multimedia ventures.

Mercer earlier this year featured in Baldur’s Gate 3, playing fan-favorite character Minsc. He also had roles in Starfield, Persona 5 Tactica, and the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Two of these games were nominated for the Game of the Year award in The Game Awards 2023, with Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom achieving that high honor.

We reviewed Baldur’s Gate 3, calling it a “must-play fantasy”, with NME‘s Andy Brown writing:

“Built to survive every curveball players throw at it, Larian’s latest role-playing spectacle boasts unmatched worldbuilding, freedom, and scale. The scope of Baldur’s Gate 3 should be impossible – but time and time again, it proves there’s no such thing.”

In other gaming news, Lethal Company is sweeping Steam charts, topping several massive titles.