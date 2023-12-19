NewsGaming News

‘Max Payne’ and ‘Alan Wake 2’ voice actor James McCaffrey has died, aged 65

Tributes from the gaming world have been pouring in

By Surej Singh
James McCaffrey. Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Veteran voice actor James McCaffrey has died at the age of 65.

McCaffrey died on Sunday (December 17) after a battle with cancer, his manager has confirmed to Variety. He had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, though it is currently unclear when he was informed of the illness.

James McCaffrey is survived by his wife Rochelle Bostrom and daughter Tiernan McCaffrey.

Multiple myeloma is a type of bone marrow cancer characterised by abnormal expansion of malignant plasma cells in the bone marrow. It is also the second most common type of blood cancer in humans.

McCaffrey was best known for voicing and providing the motion capture for titular protagonist in the beloved video game franchise Max Payne. He also famously voiced Alex Casey in Alan Wake and Alan Wake 2 – the latter of which was recently crowned NME‘s game of the year.

In gaming, McCaffrey also voiced characters in Control, Area 51 and Alone In The Dark. Before venturing into the video game industry, McCaffrey was also an actor in TV and film, most prominently having a cameo in Mark Wahlberg’s 2008 Max Payne film alongside smaller roles in American Splendour and The Truth About Cats And Dogs.

In TV, his breakout role was in Fox’s police drama New York Undercover, followed by major recurring roles in Viper, As The World Turns, Rescue Me, She’s Gotta Have It and Jessica Jones.

Following the news of his death, tributes have begun pouring in for the late James McCaffrey. See a couple of them below.

