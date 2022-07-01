Maxroll stops ‘Diablo Immortal’ coverage due to “predatory” monetisation

A number of high-profile content creators, including Maxroll, have announced plans to stop covering or playing Diablo Immortal, citing issues with Blizzard Entertainment‘s “predatory” approach to monetisation in the game.

This week, guides site Maxroll – which specialises in covering Diablo – announced that it would be shelving its Diablo Immortal branch (via PCGamesN), citing the game’s “predatory pay-to-win system” as the primary reason for making this decision.

“Gambling addictions are real and can completely destroy lives. Even if 99 per cent of players have perfect impulse control, we still can’t stomach what happens to the other one per cent. This is completely against our values and we will not remain a part of this any longer,” shared Maxroll.

Maxroll is only one of a slew of content creators who are moving on from Diablo Immortal due to issues with monetisation. Yesterday (June 30), streamer wudijo shared a video which he says will “most likely” be his last video playing Diablo Immortal.

“I think it has become pretty obvious that a lot of people are leaving the game, a lot of content creators are unhappy and also moving on, and that includes me,” announced wudijo, who says Blizzard went “overboard” with monetisation in Diablo Immortal.

Earlier in the month, massively multiplayer online game (MMO) streamer Asmongold shared that he would be also be quitting Diablo Immortal, after spending “a couple thousand dollars” on his character. In the below video, Asmongold said that Blizzard “didn’t try” to make a proper PC port, and called Diablo Immortal a “predatory pay-to-win piece of shit”.

Several weeks ago, Quintin ‘Quin69’ Crawford paid £13,000 ($25,000 NZD) to find a five star gem, and uninstalled the game when he found one to protest Blizzard’s monetisation.

Since launch, Diablo Immortal has become Blizzard’s worst user-rated game of all time.

