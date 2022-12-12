Media Molecule’s co-founder and art director is leaving the company

Dreams developer Media Molecule has announced that its co-founder and art director Kareem Ettouney is leaving the company.

Media Molecule made the announcement via Twitter, in which it shared that Ettouney would be stepping down in early 2023.

“Since day one, Kareem has been essential in defining the look, the feel and, without a doubt, the very ethos of who we are and what we do at Media Molecule,” reads the statement. “We are forever grateful for everything he’s done for us and our community.”

In order to give Ettouney the chance to give a “personal goodbye to the community,” he will be taking part in a livestream taking place on January 17, where he will be looking back at his time at the company, and checking out “some of his personal Dreams highlights.”

While we don’t have an exact time for that stream right now, it’s likely to take place over on Media Molecule’s official Twitch channel. Further details are expected to be announced closer to the date.

An update from Media Molecule HQ. 💜 pic.twitter.com/y6fdZgA8ig — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) December 9, 2022

Ettouney is stepping down from the company after almost two decades, and it is not yet clear where he’s heading next.

Media Molecule was founded in 2006 by Ettouney alongside his former colleagues at LionHead Mark Healey, Alex Evans and David Smith. While the company first made its name through developing the LittleBigPlanet franchise, as well as the PS Vita hit Tearaway, it is now known for its game creation title Dreams.

In just four years of operation, the developer’s success with LittleBigPlanet attracted the attention of Sony, who acquired Media Molecule back in 2010. Since then, the developer has seemingly become an important part of the PlayStation family – with LittleBigPlanet star Sackboy often acting as one of the company’s mascots.

