Mediatonic drops the first trailer for ‘Fall Guys’ Season 3, out next week

Fall Guys Season 3 launches next week and Mediatonic has provided fans the first look at its winter theme.

Scheduled to arrive on December 15, it looks as though the next season will be a winter wonderland, with seven new themed levels and over 30 new costumes for players to unlock.

A brand new trailer released to officially announced the Fall Guys season’s release date and provided teases to some of the new maps players will undertake. The characters are seen rolling giant snowballs around, suggesting a new round involving them will be included. Others included the final crown floating over a powerful fan, hinting towards the final round being based around that idea.

New contraptions were also shown, including a giant fist which thrusts out of walls and punches enemies, along with a spinning wheel with holes for players to jump through.

Check out Fall Guys Season 3 trailer below:

The winter season was originally teased last month as fans had to piece together a jigsaw puzzle through 300 separate image files. Once constructed, the jigsaw revealed the image of Season 3’s key art.

Four new costumes coming to Fall Guys Season 3 were also recently shown, including a red-nosed reindeer, a Christmas candle, an icy Yeti, and a blue princess – all of which are based around the new winter theme.

Outside of the new season, Fall Guys recently teased an upcoming collaboration with Doom, as a new costume based around the gory game has been hinted by the two companies.