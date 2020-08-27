Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has taken the gaming world by storm and Mediatonic has revealed a glimpse at what fans can expect from season two.

The next season will have a medieval theme, incorporating new rounds and costumes into the mix to truly convey the feeling of the middle ages. Expect to be dressed as an assortment of wizards and knights as you embark on rounds inspired by epic medieval quests. The new season is scheduled to begin in October.

One of the new elements will be moveable objects, such as blocks and drawbridges, which will be used to scale obstacles or reach objectives. To truly embrace the tone, swinging axes and feudal fortresses will be added to stages in new race rounds which involve moving platforms to reach the end or dodging a series of deadly traps.

To keep in the spirit of season two’s theme, a selection of new outfits will also be available, including majestic knights, dragons, wizards and spooky witches.

The game has recently broken a record by being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time, beating other titles such as Shadow Of The Colossus and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. It has also managed to sell over 7million copies on Steam.

Becoming a pop culture icon in the past month, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has also been modded into Skyrim, giving the much loved jellybeans a chance to accompany players on their adventures across the fantasy land.

NME reviewed Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and described the game as a “chaotically original take on battle royale with roots that hark back to the fun, messy and harmless TV game shows of yesteryear.”