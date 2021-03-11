Mediatonic reveals first look at new ‘Fall Guys’ level

Mediatonic has revealed the first of seven new levels being introduced in the upcoming fourth season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

The first new level revealed, Skyline Stumble, was shown off via a 24-second clip on Twitter. The clip offers a look at the new stage, its new obstacles, as well as a better peek at the futuristic 4041 theme.

Check out the teaser below.

Here's one of the S E V E N new levels from Season 4! 🤖 Skyline Stumble 🤖 ⚡️ A 60-player gauntlet with Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields, Flippity Bippities, Chonky Buttons, and Spicy Light Swingers! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GR5Oe4dH1E — Fall Guys 4041 🤖 SOON (@FallGuysGame) March 10, 2021

Skyline Stumble will feature obstacles such as the Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields, Flippity Bippities, Chonky Buttons, and Spicy Light Swingers. The Low Gravity Zones seem to be an obstacle in which players’ centre of gravity is decreased, letting jump higher and further than normal.

The Forcefields will add a layer of resistance to players’ path to the end of the level, while Chonky Buttons are big buttons that players will have to jump on. The Spicy Light Swingers are giant jumprope-like light beams that players will have to hop over, while the Flippity Bippities are big pinball flippers that propel players to the top of a tower.

A release date for the fourth season of Fall Guys has not been announced.

The new level’s reveal comes less than two weeks after it was announced that Mediatonic was acquired by Fortnite developer Epic Games. At the time of announcement, Epic Games assured Fall Guys fans that “gameplay isn’t changing and Epic will continue to invest in making the game a great experience for players across platforms”.

Mediatonic reiterated Epic Games’ statement, saying that the only difference is that now, Mediatonic will “have the full power of Epic Games to help us take the game to new (dizzying) heights”.