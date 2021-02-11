Megan Thee Stallion to compete in ‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’ match

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion will compete in a live Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate match this week.

The match will take place live on the official Mortal Kombat YouTube channel, and on NetherRealm Studios’ Twitch channel later today, (February 11) 10pm EST/4am BST. The stream will be hosted by Achievement Hunter’s Fiona Nova, who will also serve as Megan The Stallion’s opponent.

Attention Hotties! Watch me kick some ass as Hot Girl Mileena in #MKUltimate on 2/11 at 7PM PT! https://t.co/Ye9cqKKq1C #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/K9UrQktV4j — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 10, 2021

The match will be the ‘WAP’ rapper’s second recent collaboration with the Mortal Kombat franchise. As a longtime fan of the series, Megan The Stallion cosplayed as her favourite character Mileena for a Mortal Kombat 11 ad in November, ahead of the Kombat Pack 2 release. The Kombat Pack included three characters – Mileena, John Rambo and Rain.

The franchise has also collaborated with other musicians in the past. Floridian metal band Trivium premiered their 2020 track ‘Scattering The Ashes’ via a Spawn trailer for the game. In 2018, Mortal Kombat also premiered rapper 21 Savage’s ‘Immortal’ through another trailer.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate released in November last year. The game is a bundle comprising of the base game, the first Kombat pack and the Aftermath DLC. It also features graphical improvements to take advantage of next-gen systems’ increased capabilities such as 4K resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-gen features for select modes.

In late November, a player cracked Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon’s easter egg. Boon had previously suggested that a flying meteor that can be spotted inside the Towers Of Times mode held an intriguing secret. A YouTuber, known as TheThiny, released a video cracking the code, unveiling a new Tower.