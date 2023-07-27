‘Men of War 2’ final beta will feature fan-favourite Classic Modes

The final beta for Men of War 2, happening next week, will offer fans the opportunity to dive into the Classic Modes that echo the previous entries in the series.

This will begin on August 10 and end on August 14 and will be available on Steam, marking the third time that players can get to grips with the upcoming real-time strategy title.

Classic Modes were a “highly requested” inclusion from the community, said developer Best Way. “Players will be able to simply select which nation they want to play as, and will immediately have access to all that nation’s units in each match,” continued the press release.

“There are no battalions and echelons, with the player calling in their forces based on a combination of each unit’s individual timer, as well as the player’s own pool of resources,” concluded Best Way.

Additionally, the Realism Mode is a new experience and a challenging arena in which players will test out their tactics. With fewer visual cues to signify the visibility and health of units, a greater chance of disabling and capturing enemy vehicles, and a more limited range of fire for weapons, this mode will be punishing but rewarding.

Men of War 2 comes to PC on September 20. In NME‘s preview of Men of War 2, the game’s balance of brutality, difficulty and tension was applauded.

“It’s a thoughtful update of a series that, while popular, was feeling long in the tooth. Men of War 2 feels fresh and interesting and it’s a real looker too, with shiny graphics helping that brutal warfare look extra gruesome,” said Jake Tucker.

In other gaming news, Life By You has delayed its early access period to March 5, 2024, as the extended time frame will let the studio improve the game’s visuals.