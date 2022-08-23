‘Men Of War 2’ shares new battle-filled teaser trailer

Developer Best Way and Fulqrum Publishing have released a brand new teaser trailer for upcoming real-time strategy (RTS) title Men Of War 2.

Set for release sometime this year, Men Of War 2 is a sequel to Best Way’s World War 2 strategy game series. The new trailer comes ahead of Gamescom 2022 and Opening Night Live, with a full trailer set to release on September 1

Check out the new teaser trailer for Men Of War 2 below.

“Lead your troops in intense real-time battles on the Western and Eastern Fronts and overwhelm your opponents in epic narrative single-player campaigns and skirmish modes, before then diving deep into the multiplayer action,” reads the game’s Steam description.

Players will be split between two storylines on both the Western and Eastern fronts of World War 2, where they can play as Allied and Soviet forces respectively.

The Soviet part of the campaign will be set during Operation Barbarossa, where Russian forces fought to hold on to their country in the face of German invasion, whilst the Allied story will follow from D-Day with players fighting against Axis occupation in Normandy.

Men Of War 2 is also set to feature “the biggest multiplayer and co-op modes in franchise history,” alongside “full mod support” and the ability to fight against other players or AI opponents.

“From devastating tanks to realistic models of armament and military equipment, Men Of War 2 features the most extensive and highly detailed WWII locations, vehicle and characters roster in the series to date: three sides, 45 battalions, and over 300 vehicles.”

