‘Merek’s Market’ coming to PC, Xbox and PS4 in September

Medieval shop sim Merek’s Market takes us behind the counter of an RPG merchant – and it’s available to buy from September.

Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes in an RPG shop?

Merek’s Market from Big Village Games puts you in charge of a medieval merchant, tasked with equipping adventures on their latest exploits. It’s Overcooked with swords and shields and it’s out on September 15, 2021.

“We’ve all thrown down our bags of gold to stock up for the next adventure but what about the poor souls rushing around behind the counter to fill our inventory?” asks the official press release. “Weird customers? Yep. Over the top crafting challenges? You bet. A shop cat? Of course!”

Take control of Merek’s Market as you learn how to haggle, barter and craft everything an adventurer needs. Boasting a comical campaign that can be played single-player as well as in four player co-op, you can team up with friends to keep the scrolls and wands in stock.

Merek’s Market features include:

Haggling: Get the best price for your wares by reading your customers and discretely adjusting the price of your items.

Crafting: Create a whole range of useful items for your adventuring clientele… as well as some not so useful ones.

4 player local co-op: Team up with your friends to keep Merek’s Market stocked up.

Merek’s Market is heading to PC, Xbox, PS4 and Google Stadia for £14.99.

