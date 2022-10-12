Meta buys studios behind ‘Iron Man VR’ and ‘Resident Evil 4 VR’

Meta has announced the purchase of three game development studios, including the teams behind Iron Man VR and Resident Evil 4 VR.

As revealed during the Meta Connect 2022 livestream on Monday (October 11), the company confirmed the purchases of the Camouflaj, Armature Studio and Twisted Pixel studios.

Keeping their cards close to their chest regarding plans for the three studios post-purchase, Meta said in a statement: “It’ll be a while before we can reveal what they’re working on, but we’re excited to continue working with and supporting these developers as they bring ambitious and forward-thinking games to VR.”

Elsewhere during the livestream, Meta also revealed that Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Meta Quest 2, formerly known as Oculus Quest 2.

“When Xbox Cloud Gaming launches on the Meta Quest Store, you’ll be able to hook up an Xbox controller to your headset and play console games from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library on a massive 2D screen, like having a private movie theater available at all times,” the company said.

Earlier this year, The virtual reality release of Capcom’s horror classic Resident Evil 4 received a significant update that aims to enhance movement and comfort settings on Meta Quest 2.

Developed by Capcom and Armature Studio, the VR remake of one of Resident Evil’s finest instalments was well-received when it launched in October 2021. Then, Resident Evil 4 VR’s first post-launch update “has overhauled mobility and comfort settings in response to player feedback, and has enhanced gameplay to give players more options.”