‘Metal Gear Master Collection Vol. 1’ is coming to Nintendo Switch

A new Metal Gear collection is coming to Nintendo Switch — Metal Gear Master Collection Vol. 1.

Including series classics such as Metal Gear 1 and 2, as well as Metal Gear Solid and more, the new collection is heading to Nintendo Switch as well as PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Metal Gear Master Collection Vol. 1 will debut on October 24 and can be pre-ordered today at the Nintendo eShop.

The game’s Switch version was announced at today’s Nintendo Direct, with a teaser trailer giving us a glimpse of the classic Metal Gear titles all together on the Switch for the first time.

“The renowned series of stealth action games is infiltrating the Nintendo Switch,” said the official announcement. “Enjoy the games that started the series – Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake as well as the NES versions of Metal Gear and Snake Eater.”

The collection also includes Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3. Here’s everything that’s included:

Games

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid (Including VR Missions/Special Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear (NES/FC version)

Snake’s Revenge

Regional versions of the titles are available as additional downloads.

Videos

Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel Video

Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel Video

Books

Metal Gear Solid: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear Solid: Master Book

Metal Gear Solid 2: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear Solid 2: Master Book

Metal Gear Solid 3: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear Solid 3: Master Book

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Master Book

The digital books can be accessed from the game’s main menu screen.

Soundtrack

Metal Gear Solid: Digital Soundtrack

Meanwhile, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will remain available from Konami as separate titles on the Nintendo eShop.

