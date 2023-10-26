‘Metal Gear Solid 3’ remake shows off Unreal Engine 5 footage

Last night’s Xbox Partner Preview presentation revealed a first look at Konami‘s Metal Gear Solid 3 remake running in Unreal Engine 5.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will follow the same story as the original release as well as reusing the same voice cast. In fact, the remake was titled “Delta” as it is defined by “‘change’ or ‘difference’ without changing structure”, said Konami. Check out the recently revealed footage below:

Though it totalled less than two minutes of footage, everything appeared accurate to the 2004 title. While there were stealth mechanics and takedowns on show, there were no signs of what the user interface will look like when playing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Apparently, Konami has paid a lot of attention to the environments too, focusing on animals like a milk snake slithering through the grass, a rat scampering through a trench, and a crab returning to a refuge underwater.

“A new generation of players and loyal fans alike can experience the origin story of the famed Big Boss, and witness how his legend was forged in the crucible of Operation Snake Eater,” Konami said of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on its official announcement.

“The remake will star the original voice characters, rich storyline, and expansive features of combat survival in harsh environments evolved with unprecedented graphics and immersive sound.”

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in development with studios Konami Digital Entertainment and Virtuos for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However there is no specified window for launch at this time.

