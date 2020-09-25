‘Metal Gear Solid’ and more Konami games are out now on PC

Konami has released several titles on PC, including classic games such as Metal Gear Solid.

All the titles are available now via GOG. Metal Gear, is available at £4.79/$5.99US, whilst Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance are priced at £7.99/$9.99.

Alternatively, KONAMI Collector’s Series: Castlevania & Contra is also available and includes Castlevania, Castlevania 2: Simon’s Quest, Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse, Contra and Super C. The collection will also cost £7.99/$9.99.

All games are fitted with controller support, meaning that players can hook up an Xbox or any other compatible controller and jump into each game.

GOG has been known to be restoring life to classic games, such as the Metal Gear series, and has previously worked on bringing long lost games such as Blade Runner and the original Diablo to PC.

Speculation that the PS5 could be receiving a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid game has circulated this week, after YouTube user RedGamingTech reportedly confirmed its existence. It was also added that the remake would also be coming over to PC.

According to the channel’s source, sequential sequel would be getting HD remasters, opposed to full scale remakes. It wasn’t specified whether these would be exclusive to the PS5.

Last month (August), it was announced that the Metal Gear Solid soundtrack would be getting a vinyl release for the first time. The LPs have been pressed onto 180g “Green Smoke coloured vinyl”.