‘Metal Gear Solid’ creator Hideo Kojima announces “action espionage” game and film

Hideo Kojima has announced a return to the stealth genre with a brand new IP.

The title was announced at the end of Playstation’s January State of Play, and is still several years away from release, with development not starting fully until after Death Stranding 2: On The Beach releases in 2025. It is currently codenamed ‘Physint’, with no indication as to what the final title will be.

“It will be a brand new, original IP, a next-generation action-espionage game,” Kojima explained in the reveal.

“Preparations are underway, but production will begin in earnest at Kojima Productions after Death Stranding 2. We have extensive experience, having grown the espionage genre together for almost 30 years.”

Kojima then goes on to explain how 2026 will mark 40 years since he first started working in the gaming industry, and that he is confident it will mark the “culmination of my work” and that he wants to blur the lines between mediums with the release.

“We hope to transcend the barriers between film and video games.”

Kojima’s last foray into the stealth genre was with 2015’s Metal Gear Sold V: The Phantom Pain, his final game to be released under Konami. After this, the developer left Konami and formed his own studio, Kojima Productions, and released 2019’s Death Stranding. The studio is currently working on a new Xbox title named OD, and a follow-up to Death Stranding.

Death Stranding 2 also received a deep dive trailer at the State of Play event, with a 2025 launch window announced for the upcoming sequel and an all-star cast list including Norman Reedus, Elle Fanning and Lea Seydoux.

