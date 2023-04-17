‘Metal Gear Solid’ singer squashes rumours of ‘Snake Eater’ remake

Singer and voice actor Donna Burke has denied being involved with a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake, after she sparked rumours by visiting a studio to record a cover of the game’s theme.

On Saturday (April 15), a Twitter post from Burke revealed the singer was in the studio recording a version of Metal Gear Solid 3‘s opening track, ‘Snake Eater’, with composer Mason Lieberman.

Burke has been the vocalist for a number of songs in the Metal Gear series, and performed a cover of ‘Snake Eater’ for Konami‘s ‘Metal Gear Solid Vocal Tracks’ album.

Metal Gear fans soon picked up Burke’s post, and speculated that ‘Snake Eater’ was being recorded as part of a long-rumoured Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

However, yesterday (April 16), Burke confirmed that while she was recording ‘Snake Eater’, it was “not for a remake” and had “nothing to do with MGS3“.

“It’s for fun,” added Burke, who also tagged Liberman in the post.

Yesterday I WAS recording Snake Eater. It’s not for a remake. It’s nothing to do with MGS3 It’s for fun.@MasonLieberman And I should check my twitter more. The garden looks lovely, I made crackers and moved some furniture around. Sorry you got hyped have a nice weekend! — Donna Burke ドナ・バーク (@TheDonnaBurke) April 16, 2023

In a separate tweet, Lieberman shared that he and Burke were recording for a “special album for video game music lovers,” which will be detailed “within the next few months”.

The composer also joked that “It really was [a] #MetalGearSolid3Remake with [Donna Burke], but your expert detective work has forced me to pivot in a new direction for the soundtrack”.

The accompanying video featured Crush 40 frontman Johnny Gioeli performing a few lines from ‘Snake Eater’.

Bad news, Metal Gear Solid fans. You found me out. It really was #MetalGearSolid3Remake with @TheDonnaBurke, but your expert detective work has forced me to pivot in a new direction for the soundtrack. @Crush40Johnny, thank god you were available on such short notice; HELP! pic.twitter.com/JLkYPkzey6 — Mason Lieberman says "ffs it's not MGS3" (@MasonLieberman) April 16, 2023

Although rumours of a possible Metal Gear Solid 3 remake have swirled for several years, Konami has never confirmed if the project is real — though recently teased “new games for well-known series” are on the way.

In 2021, it was reported that Singapore-based studio Virtuous is currently working on a remake for Snake Eater, while Konami supposedly has plans to remaster the original Metal Gear Solid for current-gen consoles.

In January, Quinton Flynn – the voice actor behind Metal Gear Solid character Raiden – hinted that fans should “stay tuned” for an announcement regarding Metal Gear.