‘Metal Gear Solid’ original actor suggests ‘Master Collection’ is “only the beginning”

David Hayter, the original voice actor for Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid games, has suggested that the Master Collection “is only the beginning”.

In a trailer for the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection, which features remasters of Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Hayter recalled the history of the series. Check it out below:

“I hope you’re ready, because this is only the beginning,” he concluded.

While it is known that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection would arrive in a number of volumes, Konami has kept a lid on what games will be included in future entries.

However, code in the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection‘s launcher appeared to reveal that Metal Gear Solid 4, Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker and Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain will be added.

Hayter did not return as Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid 5 as creator Hideo Kojima opened the role up to other actors. As such, Kiefer Sutherland voiced Solid Snake in that game.

Hayter’s words that the Master Collection is “only the beginning” may potentially point towards the arrival of the second volume. Alternatively, it might be a comment to create excitement for the Metal Gear Solid Legacy series that he will be hosting on Konami’s YouTube channel.

While there is no further information from Konami, fans have shared their happiness to see Hayter back at the centre of the future of the series.

