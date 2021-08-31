‘Metal Gear Solid V’ services are ending on PS3 and Xbox 360

A post on the Konami website has confirmed that Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain will have online services suspended for PS3 and Xbox 360.

The full shutdown will come into effect on May 31, 2022, with the first moves to be made toward shutting down the services starting today (August 31, 2021). The post confirms that although the online service is ending for these consoles, the main Metal Gear Solid V game will still be playable.

The initial step will terminate the game’s purchase system, with DLC coming offline from November 30. The entirety of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain will then be removed from the PS3 and Xbox 360 stores on March 1, 2022.

By May 1, 2022, none of the online features will be available to play or connect to. Konami has said that no refunds will be made.

So far, Konami has not announced any changes to the other versions of Metal Gear Solid V, so the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions should all remain unaffected.

Metal Gear Solid and several of Konami’s other classics have been given modern controller support on GOG this month, meaning fans can now play with DualSense, DualShock 4, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, or any of the current-gen Xbox controllers.

Oscar Isaac, who is due to appear as Solid Snake in an upcoming Metal Gear movie, has spoken about his love for the game and how that compelled him to play the part.

“I love the feeling that the game would give me every time I’d play,” he said, “It’s just a strangely isolated, mournful, lonely game to play that has these incredible moments of violence and terror, with these weird, psychedelic concepts and villains. But, yes, it’s kind of like psychedelic military horror things that happen.”