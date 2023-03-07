‘Metal: Hellsinger’ DLC to add original songs by Lorna Shore and Lacuna Coil singers

Developer The Outsiders has announced the first downloadable content (DLC) release for Metal: Hellsinger, with Dream Of The Beast set to introduce new weapons and original music by Lacuna Coil‘s Cristina Scabbia and Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos.

Scabbia and Ramos will each bring their own original track to the first-person shooter (FPS), though the titles of these songs are yet to be announced.

Players will be able to play along to both tracks through a new song selection feature, which The Outsiders says will be added alongside Dream Of The Beast in a free update.

Set to launch on March 29, Dream Of The Beast will also feature a new machine gun named The Red Right Hand. Though the name references God’s hand of vengeance in Paradise Lost, it will likely take on a new meaning in the hands of Hellsinger‘s protagonist, who spends most of the game shooting through angels and demons alike.

Additionally, Dream Of The Beast will also add “game modifying” outfits for players to equip The Outsider with.

Prepare your necks…@MissScabbia and @thewillramos are joining the Metal: Hellsinger roster with Dream of the Beast, our first DLC releasing on March 29th. 🎶 2 new songs

❤️‍🔥 3 new skins

🗡️ 1 new weapon Are you ready? 😈 pic.twitter.com/F6T8Ufz2S0 — Metal: Hellsinger (@MetalHellsinger) March 7, 2023

Metal: Hellsinger launched back in September 2022, and NME awarded the shooter four stars out of five in our review.

“Though its story is a bit too quick in calling for an encore, an original and thrilling rhythm mechanic cements The Outsiders’ debut as a must-play for FPS fans,” reads the review.

NME also listed Metal: Hellsinger as one of the best games of 2022, writing: “If you can keep up with Hellsinger’s breakneck pace, you will be rewarded with this year’s loudest, most gratifying shooter – and plenty of new favourites to add to your Spotify playlist.”

