‘Metal: Hellsinger’ reveals loud new track from Trivium’s Matt Heafy

Metal: Hellsinger has revealed that a song from its upcoming DLC is performed by Trivium lead singer Matt Heafy.

This will be Heafy’s second contribution to Metal: Hellsinger, with his first contribution, ‘This Devastation’, in the base game along with songs from Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God) and Serj Tankian (System of a Down).

The teaser for Heafy’s new song is an extremely heavy affair, featuring his trademark vocals and a melodic riff. It’s titled ‘Goodbye My Morning Star’ and will be available with the paid DLC on December 7.

Advertisement

Metal: Hellsinger announced last week that a new DLC is coming to the game, along with a free new game mode. Leviathan, the free update for the game, will add a horde game mode to the game, while Purgatory, the paid DLC, will have three new original songs, three new skins, and a new weapon.

THE ONE. THE ONLY@matthewkheafy (Trivium) is back in hell with a new song, GOODBYE, MY MORNING STAR. Coming December 7 as part of the new Purgatory DLC pack. This is his second song for Metal: Hellsinger, so I guess we're getting pretty serious.

Right, Matt? 💅 pic.twitter.com/G7CInbP7aY — Metal: Hellsinger (@MetalHellsinger) November 30, 2023

The three original songs are performed by Matty Heafy (Trivium), Joe Bad (Fit for an Autopsy), and Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum).

We reviewed Metal: Hellsinger, stating that “getting swept up in Metal: Hellsinger’s bloodlust is the easy part – the real challenge lies in getting its songs out of your head.” NME writer Andy Brown called the game a “must-play for FPS fans. A joint celebration of metal and arcade shooters, Metal: Hellsinger – to put it simply – shreds.”

Earlier this year Trivium revealed that they were planning to “take a break” after their current tour, with Heafy saying that the band plans on working on “building our Hangar studio, so that way when it comes time to make records, we can do that again. But there are currently no plans for a new record.”

In other news, a new Tekken 8 trailer has revealed the return of Steve Fox to the series.