‘Metal Slug Tactics’ is coming to Nintendo Switch

Metal Slug Tactics, a turn-based take on the classic Metal Slug run-and-gun franchise, is heading to Nintendo Switch.

Previously announced for PC, Metal Slug Tactics has been on the cards for a while.

But now, it looks as though the tactical version of Metal Slug, the long-standing sidescrolling franchise, will be heading to Nintendo Switch.

Officially announced during Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, Metal Slug Tactics brings the first new instalment to the Metal Slug franchise since Metal Slug XX in 2009.

Metal Slug Tactics steps away from the frantic run-and-gun gameplay, instead forcing players to take a more tactical approach – fighting strategically and placing troops to maximise their abilities for special bonuses. The game also reportedly adds “roguelike” elements to keep the game feeling fresh.

But don’t worry – Metal Slug Tactics will still feel familiar for long-time fans.

The classic pixel-art graphics style will return, with long-standing franchise favourites such as Marco, Tarma, Fio, and Eri heading back into the fray.

“Experience the iconic dynamic battles of the METAL SLUG series with a brand new perspective,” says the game’s official Steam page. “Build up your adrenaline bar to unlock super attacks and use them wisely. Gain some precious war experience after each battle and unlock weapons or bonus perks to upgrade your team’s firepower.”

“Launch simultaneous attacks on your targets with the sync. mechanic to deal a hell of a lot of damage to the enemies! Don’t forget to call in some reinforcements if your team isn’t enough! They will send over the heavy artillery to support you: the Metal Slug, air raids, you name it, you get it!”

Metal Slug Tactics will head to Nintendo Switch and PC sometime in 2022.

