‘Metroid Dread’ is the fastest-selling ‘Metroid’ game in the UK

The Metroid series has typically never sold that well, but the success of Metroid Dread could change all that as it’s the fastest-selling Metroid game in the UK to date.

As first reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Dread has sold more than three and a half times as many copies as the last 2D Metroid game did at launch, Metroid: Samus Returns.

This is great news for fans of the series. Metroid is one of Nintendo‘s smaller IPs, and it took 19 years for a new side-scrolling 2D entry in the series, so hopefully, these relatively high sales numbers mean more Metroid will be on the horizon.

Dread took bronze in last week’s UK game sales charts, and that’s without taking into account digital sales, which Nintendo doesn’t disclose. The Nintendo Switch exclusive only fell short of FIFA 22 and Far Cry 6, both parts of colossal series that are available on multiple platforms.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, “It is the fifth-biggest Nintendo Switch launch of the year, behind Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Monster Hunter Rise and New Pokémon Snap,” which is huge news for such a relatively small series.

These high sales come despite reports that Dread was successfully emulated on PC before the game was even officially out on Switch.

NME gave Dread a five-star review, citing it as “A decades-in-the-making celebration of 2D Metroid that’s unafraid to take risks by stretching into horror [which] lives up to both halves of its name and serves as a satisfying cap to a story started in 1986.”

