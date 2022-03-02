‘Metroid Dread’ wins Game Of The Year at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Metroid Dread has won Game Of The Year at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The long-awaited side-scroller beat out 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite, IO Interactive’s Hitman 3, indie puzzle game Unpacking and Arkane Studios FPS game Deathloop for the win.

Metroid Dread was developed by MercurySteam and Nintendo EPD exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, both of which also worked on Metroid: Samus Returns, the hit 2017 instalment in the Metroid series.

In a glowing five-star review, NME said that the game is “a decades-in-the-making celebration of 2D Metroid that’s unafraid to take risks by stretching into horror”. It added that the game not only “lives up” to the long-running series, but also “as a satisfying cap” to the story.

Metroid Dread was also recently featured in NME’s list of the best games available on the Nintendo Switch in 2022, alongside hits like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Hades and more.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 returned to the O2 Academy Brixton tonight (March 2) and was co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr. The ceremony celebrates the most brilliant people in music and pop culture right now, and was closed out by Bring Me The Horizon.

