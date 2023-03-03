‘Metroid Fusion’ is coming to Nintendo Switch Online this month

Nintendo has announced that Game Boy Advance title Metroid Fusion will arrive on the Switch next week, courtesy of the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Announced today (March 3), Metroid Fusion comes to the Switch nearly 21 years after it first launched in 2002.

The Switch version will be available to anyone subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, which features a number of older Nintendo games from the company’s SNES, Nintendo 64, and Game Boy console eras.

“While lending mission support on planet SR388, interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran is attacked by an X parasite, an organism with the ability to mimic the abilities of any creature it infects,” reads Nintendo’s summary of the title.

“Near death, Samus is saved by a vaccine made from the DNA of the last Metroid—the X parasite’s only natural predator. When the X spread to a research station in orbit around SR388, a weakened Samus is forced to exterminate them all…or die trying.”

Nintendo has shared a trailer for Metroid Fusion running on the Switch, which you can check out below.

Metroid Fusion will be available to play from next Thursday (March 9) and follows the launch of Metroid Prime Remastered, which received a surprise release during Nintendo’s February Direct showcase.

While the remaster was well-received by fans, some developers behind the 2002 GameCube version have criticised the fact that its original makers are not credited on the remake.

“While many studios did amazing work on the remaster, I’m let down Metroid Prime‘s remaster does not include the full original game credits,” wrote Zoid Kirsch, who was a senior gameplay engineer for the original game. However, Kirsch clarified that the remaster is still “amazingly well done“.

In other gaming news, the latest Escape From Tarkov patch has made night-time raids scarier.