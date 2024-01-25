‘Metroid’-inspired ‘Berserk Boy’ announced for Nintendo Switch and PC

Berserk Boy, a high-speed 2D platformer, has been announced for Nintendo Switch and PC. Check out the new launch trailer below.

Set in a dystopian future, Berserk Boy tasks players with saving the world using the power of lightning, fire, ice, air and earth.

“In the distant future, a mad scientist and his army of darkness seek to enslave the people of Earth. Hope for all humanity rests with The Resistance, but are they enough? Enter Kei, a rookie hero who is transformed by mysterious Orb energy into Berserk Boy,” reads the Steam listing, with developers comparing it to Mega Man and Metroid.

Check out the launch trailer here:

The side-scrolling action game has been created by BerserkBoy Games studio in partnership with SMG Studio while the soundtrack has been created by Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes.

Berserk Boy will launch with 6 unique worlds for players to explore alongside an upgradable collection of moves, a series of hidden missions and a number of boss battles.

“With high-speed action and the power to defeat evil, Berserk Boy must face off against the diabolical Dr. Genos and his army of Dark Energy minions. Can he save the world before it’s too late?”

Berserk Boy is due for release March 6 for Nintendo Switch and PC, however a playable demo will be made available as part of February’s Steam Next Fest, which kicks off February 6.

