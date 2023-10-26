Michael Myers arrives in ‘Fortnite’ for Halloween

Fortnite has added Michael Myers to the game as well as other exclusive Halloween themed cosmetic content for players to purchase.

Michael Myers is available in a set in the item shop. Titled “The Shape” to reference the character’s credit at the end of Halloween, it contains the Michael Myers skin, the Slasher pickaxe, the Stab-O-Lantern back bling and the Live From Haddonfield emote. Check it out below:

The night HE came to the Island 🔪 The Michael Myers Outfit is available for purchase now! pic.twitter.com/bpsPS3r3WO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 25, 2023

The Live From Haddonfield emote sees the character stabbing a knife onto keys on a synthesiser that plays the Halloween theme. The Shape set costs 1,800 V-Bucks, however, purchasing only the Michael Myers skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks.

There is no way to earn the Halloween themed cosmetics in Fortnite aside from spending actual cash in the in-game store.

Michael Myers and other classic horror characters have come to the game as part of the Fortnitemares 2023 event. These include Alan Wake, who arrived with his own skin, a Find Alice weapon wrap, a Dark Place Lamp pickaxe and Alan’s Messenger Bag back bling.

Fortnitemares 2023 has been rolling out quests that will reward players with experience points and cosmetic content depending on the number of quests they’ve completed.

Completing five Fortnitemares quests unlocks the Bat Royale back bling and Cat banner icon. Completing another 10 Fortnitemares quests grants a player the Sweet! emote, Phantasmic Fall contrail, and Hypno-Bat spray.

Those who hit the big leagues and manage to complete 25 Fortnitemares quests will receive all of the aforementioned and the Revenant Rider glider, Within The Sanctum loading screen, and Rise Of The Revenant lobby track.

The event will end on November 3, offering players plenty of time to tick off these quests and entertain themselves with the seasonal theme.

