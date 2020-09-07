Microsoft announces free digital workshop for aspiring developers

Microsoft has announced a new free virtual workshop for aspiring game developers, called Xbox Academy.

Announced via Microsoft’s event website, the Xbox Academy has been “designed to inspire the next generation of games creators, and to give them an insight into game design and development”. Registrations are now open, and can be found here.

The virtual workshop will largely focus on teaching aspiring developers the “basics of game design providing anyone with the knowledge to get you started”. The workshop will cover an array of foundational information, such as an understanding of the game development process and learning how to use developer tools like Unity.

The Xbox Academy sessions are a partnership with East London Arts and Music (ELAM), Games London and Playground Games, the latter of which is best known for helming the Forza Horizon series. The company was also confirmed in July that it is working on a new Fable game.

The workshop will take place on September 12 and 13, over two different timeslots each day. The 90-minute sessions will task applicants with creating a small playable game using Unity and a 3D resource file, that must be downloaded before the workshops begin. Spaces are limited, and developers must be aged 16 or over to register.

In recent Microsoft news, Xbox marketing lead Samuel Bateman addressed on Twitter fan’s concerns regarding the the still unknown Xbox Series X release date and pricing. “I understand everyone is excited to know and people want to plan purchases etc,” Bateman said. “We’ll let you all know when we’re ready”.

The Xbox Series X does not have a confirmed release date, but is rumoured to arrive in early November.