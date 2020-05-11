Microsoft announces new virtual ‘Halo’ tournament

Microsoft’s 343 Studios, the developer of Halo, has announced a new Esports tournament series to “restore even a small sliver of normalcy for Halo fans and competitors” during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Announced through the official Halo blog, the studio announced that the MCC Pro Series tournament would have two classes, a pro tournament and an open class. The latter of which will be open to all players regardless of their rank. The tournament will run on the anniversary version of Halo 2, which will be released on PC tomorrow (May 12).

The MCC Pro Series will take place as a weekly online tournament, with cash prizes totalling up to USD$5,500 to be won. In terms of prizing, the open tournaments feature a $500 prize pool that will be split among the top three contestants.

For the pro tournament, a $5,000 prize pool will be allocated, with winner taking home $2,000 and the rest being split into smaller portions between the rest of the top eight. The tournament kicks off on May 23, and will take place over eight weekends, leading up to July 18, closing out the series with a final pro tournament.

The dates for the tournaments, and their schedules, can be found in the blog post, along with the registration details. The tournament will be facilitated by Face It, with the possibility of hosting an at-home remote broadcast of the pro tournaments being discussed.

In other tournament news, this year’s Fortnite World Cup has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Epic Games announced that the tournament would not take place in any capacity, given the challenges faced with a cross region online competition.