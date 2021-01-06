Microsoft asks Xbox players what PS5 controller features they want to see

Microsoft has asked Xbox Series console owners whether they would be interested in seeing DualSense features available on the system.

An Xbox survey has been distributed to owners who have picked up one of the recent consoles since their launch, with one particular question asking whether players would be interested in the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller features, as discovered by TechRadar.

The DualSense currently has the capability to perform adaptive triggers – which aim to make games more immersive through the controller’s triggers and vibrations, and haptic feedback – a feature which simulates realistic vibrations throughout the controller, such as the feeling of hail or rain.

In a series of questions relating to the Xbox controller, Microsoft have asked fans if they are “aware of features on PlayStation controllers” and if they “wish [they] were on the controller that came with [their] console”. Other questions also highlight whether customers are satisfied with the controller’s new Share button.

Following the launch of the PS5 last year, Xbox boss Phil Spencer praised Sony’s new DualSense controller, stating at the time during an interview with The Verge that the games industry “should learn from each other and the innovation that we all push on”.

When quizzed on why the Xbox controller didn’t experience the same innovations, Spencer added that “the Xbox controller has kind of become a default, even outside of gaming scenarios”.

As for the Xbox Series consoles, stock for each is incredibly low, making each system hard to come by. Microsoft has said it is “building them as fast as [it] can”, even reaching out to AMD for help with manufacturing.