Microsoft, Bethesda reportedly to hold joint conference next month

Microsoft and Bethesda are reportedly set to host a joint conference in the coming weeks.

This is according to Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty, who allegedly told French publication Le Figaro that a joint event is set to be held “this summer to introduce players to [the company’s] upcoming projects”, per IGN. Tech journalist Chloé Woitier, who wrote the article, later noted on Twitter that the conference would be taking place “in a few weeks”.

[Fil] J'ai pu m'entretenir avec Matt Booty, directeur des Xbox Game Studios. A propos du rachat de Bethesda :

– conférence commune Microsoft-Bethesda dans quelques semaines

– objectif : les nouveautés Bethesda dans le Game Pass dès le jour de leur sortiehttps://t.co/J1CQWnj8bl — Chloé Woitier ☕ (@W_Chloe) May 20, 2021

Although no specifics about the event were revealed, the timeframe places the event around E3 2021, which will be held from June 12 to 15. Microsoft and Bethesda have historically held separate conferences during E3, but this might change due to the tech giant’s acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax Media in 2020.

It is also currently unknown what the two companies are set to showcase during the event, but Bethesda is reportedly previewing the much-anticipated Starfield. According to Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, the game will appear at E3, but will only be released in the coming years.

What people might not realize is that the bulk of Bethesda Game Studios, including the MD office, was working on Fallout 76 until it launched. Starfield's team was very small until 2019. Rumors that the game was planned for 2020 or far into production then are just not true — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 20, 2021

Besides Microsoft and Bethesda, a number of other video game developers have also confirmed their attendance at the upcoming virtual conference. Others include Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Square Enix and more.

Starfield will also supposedly be exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC, according to video game reporter and industry insider Jeff Grubb. He made the claims on Twitter while responding to a user that was asking for clarification on the game’s exclusivity. “Starfield is exclusive to Xbox and PC. Period. This is me confirming that,” he wrote.