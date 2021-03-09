Microsoft has confirmed that “some new titles in the future” from Bethesda will be “exclusive to Xbox and PC”.

This comes from an Xbox Wire post today (March 9) from Head of Xbox Phil Spencer who officially welcomed Bethesda to the Xbox family, following its $7.5billion acquisition of parent company Zenimax Media, approved by both the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the European Commission.

“This is the next step in building an industry-leading first party studios team, a commitment we have to our Xbox community,” wrote Spencer.

He reiterated that Bethesda and its eight global development studios – Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios – will continue “making games the way it always has”.

Spencer did not explicitly mention which future Bethesda titles or franchises will be Xbox exclusives. However, Microsoft has confirmed that it will honour Bethesda’s timed exclusives for PS5.

All future new Bethesda titles are expected to launch on Xbox Game Pass as with Microsoft’s other first-party releases. Spencer added: “Both as fans and as creators, Bethesda understands the potential of Xbox Game Pass.”

Spencer concluded his post by confirming that more Bethesda games will be joining the subscription service “later this week”. According to VentureBeat, this may be on Thursday (March 11) when a video presentation outlining what the acquisition means for Xbox Game Pass subscribers is held.

Previously, there had also been reports of a big Xbox reveal event later this month. However, Xbox Games has denied rumours of any upcoming event, saying there is “nothing coming soon”.