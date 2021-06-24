Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 will support Android apps once the new operating system becomes available.

As revealed during the “What’s next for Windows event“, the decision to make Windows 11 compatible with Android apps going forward is a huge move that will see the software become accessible from the new Windows Store. Additionally, apps can be installed onto desktop or taskbar as shortcuts, or alternatively through the Start menu.

This news will no doubt be unwelcome to Bluestacks, which currently acts as one of the most popular ways to emulate Android apps on PC and MAC.

Several new features will be transitioned across from Xbox, including Auto HDR support, Direct Storage as well as a built-in Xbox app – offering Xbox Games Pass and xCloud.

A first look at the operating system can be viewed below:

“If you’re a gamer, Windows 11 is made for you,” said Microsoft chief product officer during the presentation.

Windows 11 is set to roll out for consumers sometime before the end of the year, with Windows Insider able to access a closed beta from next week.

