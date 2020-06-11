Microsoft confirms ‘Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2’ will use Unreal Engine 5

Microsoft has confirmed that its upcoming Xbox Series X exclusive from Ninja Theory, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, will be utilising Epic Games’ recently revealed Unreal Engine 5.

Mircosoft revealed the use of Unreal Engine 5 for Hellblade 2 through a post on the Xbox Wire blog. “The power of Xbox Series X was first demonstrated with the unveiling of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. The team will be building the game on Unreal 5 and leveraging the power of Xbox Series X to bring the Hellblade franchise to levels never before seen,” said Jason Ronald, Director of Program Management for Xbox Series X.

The reveal trailer, which debuted at The Game Awards 2019 in December, was packed with detailed close-up shots of Senua’s face during an occult chant, as well as other breathtaking views. With Microsoft confirming that the team “will be building” Senua’s Saga on the new engine, it’s possible that the already stunning visuals will be upgraded accordingly.

A release date for Senua’s Sage: Hellblade 2 has yet to be announced. Watch the trailer below.

Epic’s Unreal Engine 5 was first revealed last month through real-time footage from a PlayStation 5 dev kit. The demo highlights two of the upcoming engine’s newest, and most powerful, technologies: Lumen and Nanite.

The Unreal Engine 5 will support the PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, although it will only be available late in 2021. Until then, the games will use the Unreal Engine 4.25. The PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS and Android will also get the Unreal Engine 5 treatment next year.