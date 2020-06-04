Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X will launch in Japan later this year

Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X will launch in Japan during the 2020 holiday season, alongside the rest of the world.

The news was revealed though a statement to long-running Japanese video game magazine Famitsu, which was then reported by VGC. The news represents Microsoft’s newfound commitment to Japan, after neglecting the region during the Xbox One’s lifespan.

The Xbox One infamously made its way into Japan 10 months after it was made available to the rest of the world. Xbox head Phil Spencer is now seemingly keen to improve Xbox’s standing in Japan after having previously stated that the position the company holds in the country “isn’t acceptable”.

“We’re going to do a much better job with this next, upcoming launch of not waiting ten months to launch in Japan like we did last time,” Spencer said in an interview with Gamertag Radio. “We’re going to make sure our services like Game Pass, xCloud and stuff are there so people will have access to it.”

According to CNBC, the Xbox One’s sales in Japan in 2018 only make up a measly 0.3 per cent of its global sales, with just over 15 thousand units being sold the entire year. For reference, the PlayStation 4 sold 1.7 million units and the Nintendo Switch sold 3.5 million units during the same period.

The Xbox Series X does not have a firm release date yet, but is expected to launch sometime between October and December this year. So far, 13 third-party games have been announced for the next-gen console.