Microsoft execs to address Xbox’s future in official podcast this week

Microsoft will address the future of Xbox in an episode of the Official Xbox Podcast, wherein fans will hope to hear about the rumours that exclusive games will come to competitor consoles.

“Please join us for a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast,” announced Xbox on its official X account, where it confirmed that CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer, president of Xbox Sarah Bond and head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty will appear in the episode.

The episode will be aired at 8.00pm GMT (12.00pm PT/3.00pm ET) on February 15. It will be available through Xbox Wire and Xbox’s official YouTube channel as well as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Rumours have suggested that Hi-Fi Rush would be arriving on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5, after dataminers discovered files that apparently announced it.

Per The Verge, in-game T-shirt files in the game’s latest update showed a “Rock out! Anywhere” in red, “I’m here baby!” in blue and “Shadow dropped” in green.

The theory goes that the red and blue reference the colours of Nintendo Switch and PlayStation with “Shadow dropped” referencing the surprise launch of the game back in 2023.

Furthermore, Starfield is supposedly coming to PlayStation 5 after the release of the Shattered Space expansion for PC and Xbox Series X|S according to XboxEra.

While this is exciting for those who play on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation to gain access to games that they were originally unable to play, it is causing some measure of concern for Xbox players.

In response, Spencer said “we’re listening and we hear you” in a post to X, mentioning that this week’s podcast would cover the “future of Xbox.”

Last year, chief financial officer Tim Stuart shared that the aim for Xbox Game Pass was to add it to “every screen that can play games”, including Nintendo Switch and PlayStation.

“It’s a bit of a change of strategy. Not announcing anything broadly here, but our mission is to bring our first-party experience [and] our subscription services to every screen that can play games,” said Stuart.

In other gaming news, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has debunked the crossover that was said to be coming to Fortnite: “it’s a complete myth”.