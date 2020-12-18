Microsoft extend refund policy to anyone who purchased ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Microsoft have said they will refund “anyone” who has purchased Cyberpunk 2077 and is not happy with their purchase.

Following the huge move from Sony which saw it removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation digital storefronts and offering refunds to anyone who has purchased the game, Microsoft has followed suit.

The company has said on Twitter it will be “expanding [its] existing refund policy” and will “offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store”.

In an additional tweet, Microsoft showed support to CD Projekt RED for the launch, but acknowledged that certain users are not happy with their experience:

“While we know the developers at CD Projekt RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances,” the company said, “we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles.”

See the full statement from the company below:

Anyone wishing to go through the refund process can do so here. It’s unclear whether there is a cut off point in terms of hours played or if the company will be honouring all digital orders of Cyberpunk 2077.

Backlash for Cyberpunk 2077 began as console versions of the game were made public. Players and critics quickly discovered that the last-gen versions of the game were plagued with technical issues and pre-release footage was not representative of the PS4 and Xbox One version.

Due to this, CD Projekt RED later came forward to issue an apology, promising two major patches in January and February, 2021, which are said to bring the game up to standard.

The company’s four founders have reportedly lost $1billion (£734 million) in stock since the game’s launch due to the reception of the game.