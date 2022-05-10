‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ gets its ‘Top Gun’ expansion at the end of this month

Microsoft Flight Simulator will finally receive its Top Gun expansion at the end of May. The new content will tie into the release of Top Gun: Maverick, which releases in cinemas on May 24 in the UK.

This news comes after the Top Gun expansion was delayed from its initial November 2021 launch, with it now set to release on May 25. The reason for the delay was simple, the movie was pushed back by Paramount Pictures, but now that the movie is ready to be released, players will be able to get their hands on the new expansion.

Microsoft Flight Simulator players will get the chance to role-play their inner Maverick as they have access to planes and jets from the films. There hasn’t been much information released regarding the actual specifics of the Top Gun expansion, but fighter jets can be assumed.

So far, F-16 jets have been confirmed, but not much else. It’s likely that there will be a full reveal in the coming weeks.

Attention flight simmers! This is your captain speaking The Top Gun: Maverick experience is taking off 5/25 in Microsoft Flight Simulator! Don't have your own call sign yet? Create one today! https://t.co/HbJBpVgIPD pic.twitter.com/3i7Chp336l — Xbox (@Xbox) May 9, 2022

Microsoft Flight Simulator launched back in April 2021, and features some seriously impressive mapping technology. Thanks to subsequent updates, the world has gotten even richer and more detailed. Germany, Austria and Sweden were given an update, adding in more detail and locations. There’s competitive multiplayer on the way, and even helicopters being added in.

In our 4.5/5 review, we called Microsoft Flight Simulator “the ultimate escapist fantasy in quarantine.” Critical reception in general has been stellar, and it seems that developer Asobo Studio is only just getting started with post-launch content.

