‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ is getting AMD FSR 2.0 support

Asobo Studio has confirmed that Microsoft Flight Simulator will be getting AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 support.

In the company’s latest Q&A session, Asobo confirmed it is now working with AMD to implement FSR 2.0 into the game.

That’s huge news for PC gamers who want to squeeze out as much performance possible from the infamously graphically intensive game.

AMD FSR 2.0 is an upscaling technology which renders games are a lower resolution before using various techniques to sharpen and upscale the game. This means that while games using FSR look the same, they can run with less processing power.

Nvidia has a similar technology called Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) for the same purpose, although DLSS specifically requires an Nvidia RTX graphics card to work while FSR 2.0 is platform agnostic.

Asobo has also previously said it is working with Nvidia to bring DLSS support into the game. The developer specifically cited issues surrounding water surfaces and animated textures which have slowed down its release (thanks, OC3D).

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been a hit since it entered Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Series X|S upon release. The sheer realism of the game, thanks to real-world satellite scans and Microsoft‘s Azure cloud platform, won it Best Simulator at The Game Awards in 2020.

In the past, players have used the game’s live weather mechanic to fly through hurricanes as they happened in the real world.

The game was first released on PC in August 2020 before releasing on Xbox Series X|S almost a year later in July 2021.

