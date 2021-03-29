A new mod for Microsoft Flight Simulator has introduced the Ever Given cargo ship to the game, blocking the Suez Canal and visible from above.

The real Ever Given ship has developed into an internet meme after it became lodged in the Suez Canal, causing massive back-ups of trade ships and proving almost impossible to move. The 220,000-ton ship has been grounded since March 23, but as of March 28 it was still stuck, albeit shifted from the shoreline.

The mod, which is not currently available to players, was seen in a TikTok by “donut_enforcement” which was then shared by Mat Velloso, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s technical advisor. In the video, the captain comments on the Suez Canal, giving viewers a look at the wedged ship and referring to it as a “big problem”.

Cargo ship stuck in Microsoft Flight Simulator pic.twitter.com/SczumWI5mD — Mat Velloso (@matvelloso) March 28, 2021

The flyby may become reality for all players, depending on the length of the Ever Given’s stay, as developer Asobo does update its maps with satellite imagery.

Microsoft Flight Simulator was recently given a huge update on February 16, enhancing multiple areas of gameplay. The update added photogrammetry to several UK cities including Bristol, Birmingham, and Oxford – making landmarks visible from the skies.

Over 70 new landmarks were included in this update, along with improvements to more than 80 airports. Landing challenges also got a revamp, and elevation data was upgraded.

It is currently unknown when the Ever Given will be released from its position, blocking a six km stretch of the canal. Several salvage teams are working to free the ship, but when asked when this saga may come to an end, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei announced in a press conference that “I can’t say because I do not know.”

On March 28, it was announced that the ship had been dislodged from the shoreline, but was still stuck.

As expected, the jam has caused a flurry of memes to surface on Twitter. Here are some of the best:

