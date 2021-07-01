‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ update five will reduce CPU load

Asobo Studio CEO Sebastian Wloch demonstrated performance improvements coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator in update five.

During an official live stream, Wloch showed footage of the game from his own development PC. He initially showed the performance of the current build as he flew over Manhattan.

The PC being used is fitted with an Intel Core i7-900K CPU and an Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 Super GPU. The game was set to run with ultra graphics settings and a 4K upscale.

During his flight, the specs were displayed and showed a frame rate between 30 and 40 frames per second. The CPU was running at 100 per cent utilisation, and the GPU sat between 50-75 per cent.

Wloch then loaded the upcoming update five version of the game. The PC and settings remained the same, and he flew the same path over Manhattan.

This second test showed frame rates between 55 and 60 frames per second. Also, CPU usage decreased, and GPU usage increased. The GPU is running at nearly 100 per cent, while the CPU dropped to 75 per cent.

With reduced CPU usage, players should find multitasking with other applications while running Microsoft Flight Simulator far more pleasant. This should also improve the many pop-out display pages Microsoft Flight Sim offers. Of course, every PC is different, so players shouldn’t expect identical results even if they use identical hardware.

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s update five is releasing on July 27, which coincides with the Xbox Series X and S release of the game.

Asobo has been periodically releasing free updates that add extra buildings, landmarks, and challenges to certain parts of the globe. So far, they have done on the United States, UK and Ireland, Netherland, Belgium, Luxembourg, and France. They recently updated Finland, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, and Denmark in their Nordic update.