‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ will get DLSS later this year

DLSS support for Microsoft Flight Simulator will be coming ‘later this year’ according to a new Q&A with the games developers.

As spotted by PCGamesN, during a Q&A with Asobo Studios, when asked about the long-requested feature on the PC they revealed that players won’t have to wait too much longer for DLSS and Direct X12 support.

You can watch the full Q&A below;

Also revealed was the news that the upcoming World Update 7 will cover Australia, including new digital imagery to make the countries geography feel more realistic. World Update 8, which is set to launch in late March, although no specific date was given, will focus on Spain and Portugal.

A free expansion pack featuring planes from the upcoming Top Gun reboot will finally release in May after having been delayed to coincide with the release of the new film.

As before, the DLC will be released for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and on Xbox Game Pass. It will be a free expansion pack and features the F-18 amongst other items inspired by the film, which stars Tom Cruise.

The team also revealed that gliders and helicopters are currently planned for Autumn, although it might be a while before we here more about them. These Q&As are regular, with the net one scheduled at the end of February, so expect more news on upcoming World and Sim updates then.

Sim update 9 is said to be focused on fixing repeated bugs during long haul flights, but details were not given at this time.

